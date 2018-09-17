Our Audience & Reach
Salem Media Group is America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider, and magazine and book publisher targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values. In addition to its radio properties, Salem owns Salem Radio Network, which syndicates talk, news and music programming to approximately 2700 affiliates; Salem Radio Representatives, a national radio advertising sales force; Salem Web Network, a leading Internet provider of Christian content and online streaming; and Salem Publishing, a leading publisher of Christian themed magazines. Salem owns and operates 115 radio stations, with 73 stations in the nation’s top 25 markets – and 25 in the top 10. Each of our radio properties has a full portfolio of broadcast and digital marketing opportunities.
